Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
28  WX Alerts
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

A first look at Apache Junction Public Library’s new outdoor garden and community space

Seed library expands its educational mission with a new community garden in AJ
(Things To Do monthly special- July 2026, PART 1) July is packed with family fun, museums, indoor activities, deals at Valley spots, and community events. ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month's Things To Do roundup!
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 1)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 2)
Things To Do monthly special- JULY 2026 (PART 3)
Posted
and last updated

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Public Library debuts a 20,000-sq-ft community garden, expanding its educational mission by building on its existing seed library to enhance community learning and engagement.

Some of the garden's amenities include a greenhouse, six raised beds, shaded tables and seating, an amphitheater, and a storage shed.

Watch Pamela Harrison, Library Director of the Apache Junction Public Library, sit down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss the new community garden, its programs, learning opportunities, and upcoming events.

A first look at Apache Junction Public Library’s new outdoor garden and community space

The garden opened to the public on Monday, July 6. If you visit, the library is at 1177 N Idaho Rd in Apache Junction.

More Things to Do stories:
poster_d77c64652225401290cbb25e02e9887c.png

Litchfield Park News

Hippos and highlands at Wildlife World Zoo 

Nick Ciletti
Weekend Events July 3-5.png

Things To Do

Things to do: July 4 fireworks, D-backs, Hilary Duff, Beauty and The Beast

Zack Perry
Visions in Bronze at the Western Spirit Museum in Scottsdale

Things To Do

July brings snow at the Phoenix Zoo, golf to Chase Field, new exhibits, and more

Nicole Gutierrez

Report a typo

Here's how to get ABC15 back on DirecTV