APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Public Library debuts a 20,000-sq-ft community garden, expanding its educational mission by building on its existing seed library to enhance community learning and engagement.

Some of the garden's amenities include a greenhouse, six raised beds, shaded tables and seating, an amphitheater, and a storage shed.

Watch Pamela Harrison, Library Director of the Apache Junction Public Library, sit down with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez to discuss the new community garden, its programs, learning opportunities, and upcoming events.

A first look at Apache Junction Public Library’s new outdoor garden and community space

The garden opened to the public on Monday, July 6. If you visit, the library is at 1177 N Idaho Rd in Apache Junction.