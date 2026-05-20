Apache Junction Public Library to debut new 20,000 sq ft community garden

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Public Library will soon feature a new 20,000-square-foot garden, adding to its collection of attractions alongside the iconic two-story castle.

Sancie Lee Brown, Sr Admin Assistant for the Apache Junction Public Library 'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.

“The scope of the project was to have an extension of the building where we could build off of our already existing seed library, we already check out up to four packs of seeds to all of our patrons every month, and we wanted to be able to provide a space where we could go beyond that and actually show how the seeds could be planted and produced and to do that we needed some major components,” said Pamela Harrison, library director of the City of Apache Junction Library, in an interview with ABC15.

The Apache Junction library offers a seasonal collection of vegetable and flower seeds, organized in an old-fashioned card catalog, where visitors can select and check out four packs for free each month.

Apache Junction Public Library ‘Seed library’ at the Apache Junction Public Library.

According to Harrison, the library’s new garden will feature six main components: a storage shed, a greenhouse, six raised garden beds, shaded tables and seating, an amphitheater, and a water feature.

RVi Planning + Landscape Architecture Rendering of the new library garden.

“We [will] have an amphitheater that can see up to about 40 people that looks directly out at the Superstition Mountains, which is just a breathtaking view from the east side of our building,” shared Harrison. “We [will] have some shaded seating areas, lots of benches around the pathways that go through the native plants, so it's kind of a dual-purpose garden.”

Apache Junction Public Library Shed and greenhouse at the Apache Junction Public Library's new garden.

The new garden is designed to enhance the seed library's educational offerings and provide the community with a space to relax and enjoy.

“We want to show how to grow seeds, how to garden, [which seeds and plants are suitable for planting in each season of the year,] and that could be done for all ages. So that's definitely going to be a big component of that side of the garden,” shared Harrison. “There are just so many different things that we can do out there, and of course, we can't do it without the help of our really dedicated programming staff, and we have a great group of already existing master gardeners, and we hope to build on that as well.’

Harrison told ABC15 that construction is expected to be completed by June, and the garden will be open for the community to enjoy and experience this summer.

You can check out the garden’s progress right here.