Valley libraries with unique play and learning spaces for kids in Goodyear, Gilbert, and more

PHOENIX — Discover and explore Valley libraries offering fun play and learning environments for children! We’ve curated a list of libraries that feature engaging play areas, an indoor castle, and themed rooms—all designed to enrich and inspire young readers' experiences.

Maricopa County Library District Georgia T. Lord Library

Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.

Maricopa County Library District Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library

Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear

Operating hours are: Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Sancie Lee Brown, Sr Admin Assistant for the Apache Junction Public Library 'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.

Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction

Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday



Maricopa County Library District A themed area at Queen Creek Library.

Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays



Maricopa County Library District Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.

City of Peoria Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.

Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays



City of Peoria Main Peoria Library

City of Chandler Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.

Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler

Hours of operation: Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



City of Chandler Basha Library has reading areas with animal-themed chairs.

Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler

5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler Hours of operation: Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed on Sundays



Maricopa County Library District Southeast Regional Library playroom area.

Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert

Hours of operation: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



City of Chandler Inside Sunset Library

Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler

Hours of operation: Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.



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