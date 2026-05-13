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Valley libraries with unique play and learning spaces for kids in Goodyear, Gilbert, and more

Browse this list of local libraries that offer dedicated spaces for kids
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PHOENIX — Discover and explore Valley libraries offering fun play and learning environments for children! We’ve curated a list of libraries that feature engaging play areas, an indoor castle, and themed rooms—all designed to enrich and inspire young readers' experiences.

Georgia T. Lord Library
Georgia T. Lord Library

Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.

Georgia T. Lord Library

Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library
Inside an area of the Georgia T. Lord Library

  • Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear

  • Operating hours are:

    • Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Apache Junction Public Library

'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.
'The Castle' at the Apache Junction Public Library.

  • Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Closed on Sunday

Queen Creek Library

A themed area at Queen Creek Library.
A themed area at Queen Creek Library.

  • Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Closed on Sundays
Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.
Learning and reading areas at the Queen Creek Library.

Peoria Public Library

Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.
Peoria 'Main' Library has an outdoor area.

  • Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Closed on Sundays
Main Peoria Library
Main Peoria Library

Downtown Chandler Library

Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.
Downtown Chandler Public Library play area.

  • Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Basha Library

Basha Library has reading areas with animal-themed chairs.
Basha Library has reading areas with animal-themed chairs.

  • Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • Closed on Sundays

Southeast Regional Library

Southeast Regional Library playroom area.
Southeast Regional Library playroom area.

  • Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunset Library

Inside Sunset Library
Inside Sunset Library

  • Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler

  • Hours of operation:

    • Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Did we miss one? Send an email to share@abc15.com.

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