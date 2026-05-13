Valley libraries with unique play and learning spaces for kids in Goodyear, Gilbert, and more

PHOENIX — Discover and explore Valley libraries offering fun play and learning environments for children! We’ve curated a list of libraries that feature engaging play areas, an indoor castle, and themed rooms—all designed to enrich and inspire young readers' experiences.
Remember that Valley libraries offer special programs and activities, so click on each library’s name to stay updated on their latest events.
Georgia T. Lord Library
- Address: 1900 N. Civic Square in Goodyear
Operating hours are:
- Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Apache Junction Public Library
- Address: 1177 N. Idaho Rd. in Apache Junction
Hours of operation:
- Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sunday
Queen Creek Library
- Address: 21802 S Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek
Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
Peoria Public Library
- Address: 8463 W Monroe St in Peoria
Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
Downtown Chandler Library
- Address: 22 S Delaware Street in Chandler
Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Basha Library
- Address: 5990 S Val Vista Drive in Chandler
Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Closed on Sundays
Southeast Regional Library
- Address: 775 N Greenfield Rd in Gilbert
Hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunset Library
- Address: 4930 W Ray Road in Chandler
Hours of operation:
- Monday- Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
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