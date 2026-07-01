Things to do: July 4 fireworks, D-backs, Hilary Duff, Beauty and The Beast & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 3-5.
Friday, July 3
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:45 p.m. | Saturday at 6:40 p.m. | Sunday at 1 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game Independence Day weekend series at Chase Field, highlighted by postgame fireworks Friday and Saturday night.
Disney's Beauty and The Beast: The Musical
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Disney's 30th anniversary production of Beauty and the Beast comes to ASU Gammage, featuring new sets, elaborate costumes and the beloved songs from the classic musical.
Hilary Duff: The Lucky Me Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Hilary Duff brings The Lucky Me Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 4
4th of July Parade and Celebration
When: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Where: Royal Palm Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Royal Palm Park hosts a free Fourth of July celebration on Saturday morning, featuring a neighborhood bike parade, local vendor booths, a Phoenix Fire Department water-spray demonstration, family-friendly activities, and more. The bike parade begins at 8 a.m.
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Admission is $25–$50 (Free for ages 5 and under)
Scottsdale's 4th of July Celebration returns to WestWorld on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring the largest fireworks show in Scottsdale history, a professional bull riding rodeo, family entertainment and indoor, air-conditioned festivities, with tickets starting at $25.
When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Regional Park, Gilbert
Cost: General admission is free (VIP upgrade available)
Celebrate America's 250th birthday at Gilbert Regional Park with live entertainment, food vendors, a drone show and a fireworks finale. The free, family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks and the aerial show scheduled for 8:50 p.m.
City of Peoria's All-American Festival
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Peoria Sports Complex
Cost: Free event
Peoria's All-American Festival returns to the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, family activities, food trucks and one of Arizona's largest fireworks displays, with free admission and parking.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Fabulous Phoenix 4th returns to Steele Indian School Park on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring one of the Southwest's largest fireworks shows, along with live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and free admission.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium
Cost: Admission is $2.50
Tempe's Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring live music, food vendors, water slides, family activities and a fireworks show, with $2.50 admission in honor of America's 250th anniversary.
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mesa Convention Center & Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa
Cost: Free event
Arizona Celebration of Freedom returns to downtown Mesa on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring live entertainment, a patriotic car show, family activities, a laser light show and a fireworks finale around 9:30 p.m. in celebration of America's 250th birthday.
Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration
When: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: Free event
Avondale's Light Up the Sky Celebration returns to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, with gates opening at 6 p.m. for live music, food trucks, a Kid Zone and the West Valley's largest fireworks show at 8:25 p.m., with free admission.
Buckeye Independence Day Celebration
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Buckeye Airport, Buckeye
Cost: Free event
Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration returns to Buckeye Airport on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, crafts and a fireworks finale at approximately 8:30 p.m. as the city celebrates America's 250th anniversary.
Surprise Independence Day Celebration
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Surprise Community Park and Mark Coronado Park, Surprise
Cost: Free event
Celebrate Independence Day in Surprise beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday with food trucks, a live DJ, games and inflatables at Surprise Community Park. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m., with both Surprise Community Park and nearby Mark Coronado Park serving as viewing locations.
When: 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
Put on your red, white, and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Hills! The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers will be performing beginning at 7:30 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park Stage Plaza, Chandler
Cost: Free event
Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Chandler with live music, yard games, balloon art, food vendors and a 15-minute pyrotechnic show beginning at 8:15 p.m. The free event also features the "27 Flags: Our History Through the Stars and Stripes" exhibit in honor of America's 250th anniversary.
Sunday, July 5
When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2
Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $60
The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."
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