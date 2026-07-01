Things to do: July 4 fireworks, D-backs, Hilary Duff, Beauty and The Beast & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 3-5.

Friday, July 3

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:45 p.m. | Saturday at 6:40 p.m. | Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game Independence Day weekend series at Chase Field, highlighted by postgame fireworks Friday and Saturday night.

GARRETT OHRENBERG/Arizona Diamondbacks/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — APRIL 7: Dodgers vs. D-backs at Chase Field on April 7, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Garrett Ohrenberg/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Disney's Beauty and The Beast: The Musical

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Disney's 30th anniversary production of Beauty and the Beast comes to ASU Gammage, featuring new sets, elaborate costumes and the beloved songs from the classic musical.

ASU Gammage

Hilary Duff: The Lucky Me Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Hilary Duff brings The Lucky Me Tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Friday at 7 p.m.

Paul R. Giunta/AP Photo/Paul R. Giunta Hilary Duff performs on the Lucky Me Tour on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Saturday, July 4

4th of July Parade and Celebration

When: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Where: Royal Palm Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Royal Palm Park hosts a free Fourth of July celebration on Saturday morning, featuring a neighborhood bike parade, local vendor booths, a Phoenix Fire Department water-spray demonstration, family-friendly activities, and more. The bike parade begins at 8 a.m.

Royal Palm Neighborhood

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Admission is $25–$50 (Free for ages 5 and under)

Scottsdale's 4th of July Celebration returns to WestWorld on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring the largest fireworks show in Scottsdale history, a professional bull riding rodeo, family entertainment and indoor, air-conditioned festivities, with tickets starting at $25.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration

Gilbert July 4th Celebration

When: 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Regional Park, Gilbert

Cost: General admission is free (VIP upgrade available)

Celebrate America's 250th birthday at Gilbert Regional Park with live entertainment, food vendors, a drone show and a fireworks finale. The free, family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks and the aerial show scheduled for 8:50 p.m.

Town of Gilbert

City of Peoria's All-American Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex

Cost: Free event

Peoria's All-American Festival returns to the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, family activities, food trucks and one of Arizona's largest fireworks displays, with free admission and parking.

City of Peoria's All-American Festival

Fabulous Phoenix 4th

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Fabulous Phoenix 4th returns to Steele Indian School Park on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring one of the Southwest's largest fireworks shows, along with live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and free admission.

City of Phoenix

Tempe 4th of July Celebration

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium

Cost: Admission is $2.50

Tempe's Fourth of July Celebration will be held at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring live music, food vendors, water slides, family activities and a fireworks show, with $2.50 admission in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

City of Tempe

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center & Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa

Cost: Free event

Arizona Celebration of Freedom returns to downtown Mesa on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring live entertainment, a patriotic car show, family activities, a laser light show and a fireworks finale around 9:30 p.m. in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Light Up the Sky Independence Day Celebration

When: 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: Free event

Avondale's Light Up the Sky Celebration returns to Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, with gates opening at 6 p.m. for live music, food trucks, a Kid Zone and the West Valley's largest fireworks show at 8:25 p.m., with free admission.

Buckeye Independence Day Celebration

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Buckeye Airport, Buckeye

Cost: Free event

Buckeye's Independence Day Celebration returns to Buckeye Airport on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, family-friendly activities, crafts and a fireworks finale at approximately 8:30 p.m. as the city celebrates America's 250th anniversary.

City of Buckeye

Surprise Independence Day Celebration

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Surprise Community Park and Mark Coronado Park, Surprise

Cost: Free event

Celebrate Independence Day in Surprise beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday with food trucks, a live DJ, games and inflatables at Surprise Community Park. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m., with both Surprise Community Park and nearby Mark Coronado Park serving as viewing locations.

Fourth at The Fountain

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Put on your red, white, and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day in Fountain Hills! The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers will be performing beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Experience Fountain Hills

Chandler's All-American Bash

When: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park Stage Plaza, Chandler

Cost: Free event

Celebrate Independence Day in downtown Chandler with live music, yard games, balloon art, food vendors and a 15-minute pyrotechnic show beginning at 8:15 p.m. The free event also features the "27 Flags: Our History Through the Stars and Stripes" exhibit in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

City of Chandler

Sunday, July 5

Dear Evan Hansen

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - August 2

Where: Hormel Theatre at Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $60

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen continues at the Phoenix Theatre Company through Aug. 2, telling a heartfelt story of identity, connection and belonging, featuring beloved songs including "You Will Be Found" and "Waving Through a Window."