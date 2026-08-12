This weekend: Santana, The Doobie Brothers, NE-YO, Akon, The Black Crowes & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 14–16.
Friday, August 14
Santana & The Doobie Brothers: Oneness Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $200
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acts Santana and The Doobie Brothers join forces for the Oneness Tour!
Matilda the Musical
When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Now - August 30
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27.50
Matilda the Musical is an award-winning, family-friendly show about a brilliant young girl who uses courage, imagination, and extraordinary powers to overcome cruel adults, playing August 14–30, at Phoenix’s Herberger Theater Center.
Charles Wesley Godwin: The Christian Name Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65
Country singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin brings his Christian Name Tour to downtown Phoenix, with Colby Acuff opening.
George Thorogood & The Destroyers: Baddest Show On Earth Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $95
George Thorogood & The Destroyers bring their hard-driving blues-rock to Chandler as part of the Baddest Show on Earth Tour. Expect enduring favorites including “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “Move It on Over.”
Jorge Medina: Legendario Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary
Mexican singer and Sinaloa native Jorge Medina will hit the stage with his Legendario Tour at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.
Saturday, August 15
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Local farmers, food producers and artisans take over the Arizona Center for the weekly Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market. Admission is free, with food and merchandise available for purchase.
When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: AMC Lawn at Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix
Cost: Free event; advance registration encouraged
This outdoor wellness event offers an ice-bath challenge, recovery treatments, cooling beauty demonstrations, frozen treats and giveaways.
Water You Doing Pop-Up
When: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Oasis Aquatic Center, Chandler
Cost: Free event
Chandler’s family-friendly pool event combines a free public swim with games and water-safety activities. Visitors can also learn about pool barriers and adult supervision and enter to win a residential pool fence.
The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: The Southern Hospitality Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100
The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers bring their co-headlining Southern Hospitality Tour to downtown Phoenix for a collision of bluesy rock and country grit.
NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Ticket prices vary
NE-YO and AKON perform their hits in Phoenix on the Nights Like This Tour 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Código FN y Potro de Sinaloa
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $73
Sinaloa-born corridos group Código FN shares the stage with regional Mexican veteran El Potro de Sinaloa. Código FN is known for its norteño sound and Billboard-charting success.
Sunday, August 16
Portland Fire vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets currently start around $62; prices may change
Celebrate Diana Taurasi’s induction into the Phoenix Mercury Ring of Honor as her number is raised to the rafters, with a GOAT plush for the first 5,000 fans.
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