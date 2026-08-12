This weekend: Santana, The Doobie Brothers, NE-YO, Akon, The Black Crowes & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 14–16.

Friday, August 14

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $200

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acts Santana and The Doobie Brothers join forces for the Oneness Tour!

AP Images

When: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 & 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. | Now - August 30

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $27.50

Matilda the Musical is an award-winning, family-friendly show about a brilliant young girl who uses courage, imagination, and extraordinary powers to overcome cruel adults, playing August 14–30, at Phoenix’s Herberger Theater Center.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Country singer-songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin brings his Christian Name Tour to downtown Phoenix, with Colby Acuff opening.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Charles Wesley Godwin performs during Bourbon and Beyond music festival on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $95

George Thorogood & The Destroyers bring their hard-driving blues-rock to Chandler as part of the Baddest Show on Earth Tour. Expect enduring favorites including “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “Move It on Over.”

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP George Thorogood, left, and Jim Suhler of George Thorogood & The Destroyers perform during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Mexican singer and Sinaloa native Jorge Medina will hit the stage with his Legendario Tour at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

Saturday, August 15

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Local farmers, food producers and artisans take over the Arizona Center for the weekly Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market. Admission is free, with food and merchandise available for purchase.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Cool Down Phoenix

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: AMC Lawn at Desert Ridge Marketplace, Phoenix

Cost: Free event; advance registration encouraged

This outdoor wellness event offers an ice-bath challenge, recovery treatments, cooling beauty demonstrations, frozen treats and giveaways.

When: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Oasis Aquatic Center, Chandler

Cost: Free event

Chandler’s family-friendly pool event combines a free public swim with games and water-safety activities. Visitors can also learn about pool barriers and adult supervision and enter to win a residential pool fence.

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers: The Southern Hospitality Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers bring their co-headlining Southern Hospitality Tour to downtown Phoenix for a collision of bluesy rock and country grit.

AP Images

NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Ticket prices vary

NE-YO and AKON perform their hits in Phoenix on the Nights Like This Tour 2026 on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

AP Images

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $73

Sinaloa-born corridos group Código FN shares the stage with regional Mexican veteran El Potro de Sinaloa. Código FN is known for its norteño sound and Billboard-charting success.

Sunday, August 16

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets currently start around $62; prices may change

Celebrate Diana Taurasi’s induction into the Phoenix Mercury Ring of Honor as her number is raised to the rafters, with a GOAT plush for the first 5,000 fans.