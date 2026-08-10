Postino to open Queen Creek location at $120M mixed-use development

Postino, the popular restaurant and wine bar from Phoenix-based restaurant group Upward Projects, is preparing to open its first location in Queen Creek.

The Postino furthest south and east in the metro Phoenix area will open in the Switchyard, a mixed-use development from Creation, the real estate developer founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi. The Switchyard is located on 10 acres of town-owned land on the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek and has a total development cost of $120 million.

While a specific date has not been set yet, Upward Projects confirmed that Postino will be opening in Queen Creek later this fall.

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