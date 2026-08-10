Arizona state land sales nearly double to $817.8M, fueled by major auctions

To see where future growth in the Valley is focused, pay attention to the land auctions. Business is very good these days.

The Arizona State Land Department just reported a record-setting year, bringing in $817.8 million through land sales and leases in the fiscal year that ended June 30.

That’s nearly double what it brought in in the previous fiscal year, which was close to $452 million.

A handful of major auctions drove the surge in dollar amounts and involved notable buyers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the city of Peoria and several local and national real estate developers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.