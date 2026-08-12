Discover Julia Child’s legacy at the new Phoenix exhibit featuring a replica of her kitchen studio

PHOENIX — Explore the life and legacy of Julia Child at the Arizona Science Center’s new exhibition, “Julia Child: A Recipe for Life.”

According to Annie Ethington, assistant manager of maker experiences at the Arizona Science Center, Child was one of the pioneering figures who hosted a cooking show that significantly revolutionized and popularized French culinary traditions in America.

The new exhibit immerses guests in Julia Child's world, allowing them to explore her life, career, and her vital role in bringing French cuisine to the United States.

“So, as you're walking around, you'll see plenty of pots, and if you open them, they will have like the scent of whatever dish is supposed to be inside, which usually they'll have the pretend version of the dish right next to it,” said Ethington to ABC15.

This limited-time exhibit gives guests a chance to step into a kitchen setting where they can pretend to host their own cooking show, just like Julia Child did.

“ You can interact and use pots and pans on authentic historical like cookware [like the] ovens, [and] the fridge. We even have a historic like camera from like that time period that they would use for filming,” explained Ethington.

“Science is, by definition, understanding the world around us and how it works. And so, there's a science to cooking. There's a science of using a copper pot versus an aluminum pot, or a wooden spoon versus a metal spoon, and the size of grating the cheese. There's so much detail that really goes into it. It can get a little lost in the sauce, pun intended, but all of those things they do make a difference, said Ethington.

The exhibit features a wide array of artifacts that were possessions of Julia Child, offering visitors a glimpse into her life and legacy.

“ [From] her cookbooks, [and her] letters have been copied that she would write to friends and loved ones about whatever it is she's doing with her life because she lived a very colorful life. It's fascinating to learn about all the things that she's did from cooking shows to working for the United States government,” expressed Ethington.

The space centered around Child’s life has examples of all the kinds of cookware that they would use. We have a big wall displaying all the utensils that would be frequently used, as well as antique items like typewriters. And there's even a section where you can recreate the like bathtub scene between her and her husband. Not scene, but like just the two of them sitting in a tub being cute together; it's very adorable.