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Things to do: U.S. Gymnastics, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Red & White Practice, John Mellencamp & more!

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AP Images, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
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PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 7-9.

Friday, August 7

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50

The 2026 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships bring more than 100 elite athletes to Phoenix’s Mortgage Matchup Center from August 6–9, led by Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard and Stephen Nedoroscik. The competition will crown national champions, determine the 2026–27 U.S. national teams and help shape the American roster for October’s World Championships in Rotterdam.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $43

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 3-game series at Chase Field this weekend. After the Dodgers vs. D-backs game on Friday, enjoy a FREE postgame concert featuring Jhayco!

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Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure

When: Now - August 30

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $26 museum admission

Join us this summer for an exciting family-friendly adventure inspired by the beloved PBS series Molly of Denali. Explore interactive activities, cultural storytelling, and hands-on experiences that celebrate Alaska Native traditions, exploration, and discovery.

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30

O.A.R. celebrates 30 years of music with its Three Decades Tour at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on August 7, joined by special guests Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb.

O.A.R.
Benj Gershman, from left, Marc Roberge and Chris Culos of O.A.R. perform at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour w/ Mariah the Scientist

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $61

Kali Uchis brings her For The Girls Tour to Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on August 7, with special guest Mariah the Scientist.

Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, August 8

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire

When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. | Sunday at 1:30 p.m
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $25

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire roars into Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena August 8–9 with towering trucks, gravity-defying stunts, and freestyle motocross filled with fiery special effects.

Wheels & Shields

When: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza, Glendale
Cost: Free event

The Glendale Police Department will showcase SWAT vehicles, motorcycles, drones and other specialized equipment at the free Wheels & Shields family event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Westgate Entertainment District.

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Celebrate Electronic Music

When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 museum admission

Step into the world of sound and technology through engaging activities that highlight the musicality and engineering of electronic music!

Trace Adkins 30th Anniversary Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Celebrate three decades of country music as Trace Adkins brings his 30th Anniversary Tour to the showroom, delivering his unmistakable baritone voice, heartfelt storytelling, and the timeless songs that defined modern country.

Trace Adkins
Trace Adkins performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Sunday, August 9

Arizona Cardinals Red & White Practice

When: 4 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free admission & parking | Register for tickets in advance

The Arizona Cardinals will host its Red & White Practice on Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Register for tickets online in advance.

Cardinals Camp Football
Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt, right, and guard Isaiah Adams block Cardinals defensive lineman Roy Lopez (51) during practice at the NFL football team's training camp, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: $35 lawn ticket

John Mellencamp brings his Dancing Words Tour - The Greatest Hits to Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Sunday at 8 p.m.

John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp performs during the IHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

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