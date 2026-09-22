Gilbert takes proactive steps to protect water, wastewater systems

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is taking a closer look at the technology and cybersecurity behind its water and wastewater systems as cyber threats against critical infrastructure continue to evolve.

The town recently approved a contract to develop Gilbert's first Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA, and Communications Master Plan.

According to the town of Gilbert, SCADA systems help operate Gilbert's water and wastewater treatment plants and remote sites associated with both systems.

Gilbert Chief Information Security Officer Dr. Tony Bryson said the town already has protections in place but is working to modernize them as threats evolve.

"We're always worried about that," Bryson said. "We're always looking at these types of threats. The threat surface continues to expand, continues to grow."

The town says the master plan will assess Gilbert's existing systems and identify upgrades needed to standardize software, communications, and cybersecurity practices across its water and wastewater operations.

The plan will also look at transitioning facilities to a resilient, town-owned fiber-optic network, with existing communication systems eventually serving as a backup if that network is interrupted.

Bryson said the goal is to protect essential services from disruption.

"We put the appropriate protections in place to make sure that the water continues to flow into the house and, probably more importantly, make sure the bad water continues to flow out of the house," Bryson said.