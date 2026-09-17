Gilbert moves forward with major park expansions focused on families, teens

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is moving forward with more than $99 million in new construction at Gilbert Regional and Desert Sky parks following a review of the projects and the town’s financial priorities.

The Gilbert Town Council approved the two construction packages Tuesday night.

The vote comes just under two months after Gilbert announced it was pausing the next phase of Gilbert Regional Park while the town reviewed long-term financial priorities and the use of taxpayer dollars.

Town staff told council that further delays could increase costs. Staff estimated another month of delay could add about $670,000 to the Gilbert Regional Park project alone.

At Gilbert Regional, the latest construction package advances work on a six-field youth softball complex, along with parking, shade structures, restrooms, a playground and other infrastructure.

The Desert Sky expansion includes five multi-use fields, an inclusive playground and splash pad, courts and other amenities.

Several young Gilbert residents spoke in support of the projects during Tuesday’s council meeting, telling council they want more places where teens can gather, be active and spend time with friends.

Their comments follow recommendations from Gilbert’s Community Engagement Task Force calling for more activities and safe, accessible gathering spaces for teens following community concerns over teen violence.

For families already using Gilbert Regional Park, the investment also means expanding a free place to spend time together.

“This place has been like a godsend because, you know, money’s tight, things are expensive, so it’s nice to have something free to do,” park visitor Jaeda Landry told ABC15 while visiting.

Landry said she plans to continue to keep coming back to the park with her family.

“I will definitely be bringing him here when he’s older,” Landry said. “It’s awesome here.”