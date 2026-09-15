Gilbert program gives career changers a path to the classroom

GILBERT, AZ — Two Gilbert Public Schools teachers took different paths to the classroom through a district program aimed at helping people with college degrees become teachers.

Cole Peden is a special education teacher at Playa del Rey Elementary School. Before teaching, he says he worked at Dutch Bros for nearly five years and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in organizational leadership.

“I realized that my heart and soul is really wanting to give back,” Peden said. “So I looked into alternate certification programs in the state, found Pathways, and was really fortunate for the opportunity.”

Peden is also a product of Gilbert Public Schools.

“Being able to give back to the district has really meant a lot,” he said.

Mike Higgins teaches special education at Patterson Elementary School. He said he previously worked in information technology and spent more than 30 years with the same employer before turning to teaching.

“They took a risk on hiring a 66-year-old man who had been in the field for a long time, and here I am almost 68 years now and about ready to complete my second year,” Higgins said.

Lisa Creaser, administrator of the district’s Alternative Certification Pathway program, said the two-year program is largely designed for professionals looking to change careers.

Participants begin training before the school year and teach in their own classrooms while completing the program.

Creaser said the program was created amid a statewide teacher shortage. She said well over 100 teachers who have participated in the program are currently working or have successfully worked in Gilbert classrooms, including in hard-to-fill areas such as math, science and special education.

For Higgins, the program offered a chance to start a new career.

“I’ve always wanted to have the opportunity to teach,” Higgins said. “And Pathways gave me the opportunity to do so.”