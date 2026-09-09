Single mom, nursing student receives car as local groups help families facing financial pressures

GILBERT, AZ — A single mother of three and nursing student received a repaired car Tuesday through a partnership involving Helping Hands for Single Moms and Matthew 22:39, a nonprofit connected with Christian Brothers Automotive.

For Jessica, reliable transportation had become another financial challenge as she balanced school, clinical rotations and raising three children.

She said she had been relying on other people and ride-share services, including Lyft, Uber and Waymo, to get where she needed to go.

“It has been very challenging,” Jessica said. “Being able to have reliable transportation, this helps so much.”

She added transportation is only one expense competing for her family’s budget. She also pointed to bills, child care and programs for her children.

Helping Hands for Single Moms supports mothers in Maricopa County who are pursuing college degrees. Assistance can include scholarships, monthly stipends, auto repairs, housing assistance and other services.

Iris Ortega, program events manager for Helping Hands, said reliable transportation can be critical for mothers trying to finish school.

“They shouldn’t have to choose between fixing their car and getting to class,” Ortega said.

The financial pressures facing families are also reflected in Gilbert’s draft annual community development report for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The report identified 237 female-headed households among those accessing community services. Town partners also helped prevent 189 evictions and 529 utility disconnections during the fiscal year.

Helping Hands says it has worked with 42 Gilbert families whose mothers have graduated from its program.

Ellen Marrs, director of customer care at Christian Brothers Automotive, understands the impact vehicle problems can have on a family. Marrs said she received help with her own vehicle during a difficult period before later going to work for the company.

“Having all of the decisions to make plus an automobile that wasn’t working, it felt overwhelming,” Marrs said.

For Jessica, the car removes one financial and logistical barrier as she continues working toward her nursing degree.

“Don’t give up on your dreams,” she said. “Stay focused, stay determined, and keep moving.”