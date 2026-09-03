Gilbert moving forward with Higley Road improvements as Gilbert grows

GILBERT, AZ — The Town of Gilbert said it's moving forward with improvements to a stretch of Higley Road as the town says the corridor needs to keep pace with growth in south Gilbert.

The town says the project stretches from roughly a quarter-mile south of Riggs Road to south of Stacey Road. Gilbert plans to upgrade the corridor to major arterial standards with dual left-turn lanes, new pavement, improved street lighting, new sidewalks and landscaping.

The town adds that a new traffic signal is also planned at Higley Road and Coldwater Boulevard as part of a separate project being delivered alongside the Higley Road improvements.

The town says safety is at the heart of the work, particularly with a school nearby. The improvements are also intended to make the corridor more efficient for drivers and pedestrians.

Local business owner Jacob Herring has watched the area around Higley Road change over the years.

"Seeing everything go from a one- to two-lane road was pretty drastic," Herring said.

Herring said his family has been along the corridor for years and has experienced the impact of previous road construction on business.

"It actually hindered quite a bit because they had roads closed, everything closed down," Herring said. "But once it opened up, great area, great location."

Gilbert Town Council took another step Tuesday night, approving additional project management work associated with the Higley Road widening and the new traffic signal at Higley and Coldwater.

Herring said he welcomes the growth he has watched happen around his business.

"I'm glad everyone's moving here to a great town like Gilbert," Herring said. "I'm glad everyone's enjoying the same thing I'm enjoying about Arizona."