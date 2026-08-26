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WATCH: Extreme heat puts Gilbert Public Schools cooling systems to the test

District crews monitor classroom temperatures in real time to prevent cooling problems from disrupting learning
Gilbert Public Schools is monitoring classroom temperatures in real time as extreme heat puts added pressure on cooling systems.
Extreme heat puts Gilbert Public Schools cooling systems to the test
 Extreme heat puts Gilbert Public Schools cooling systems to the test
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GILBERT, Ariz. (KNXV) — Another day of extreme heat is putting school cooling systems to the test.

For Gilbert Public Schools, crews are monitoring classroom temperatures in real time and getting alerts when rooms get too warm.

The district says that helps technicians respond before a cooling problem disrupts classes.

At Highland Park Elementary School, a heat advisory kept students inside for recess.

Watch the video in the player above to see why school staff say keeping classrooms cool is critical to helping students stay focused and learning.

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