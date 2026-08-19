Gilbert prepares for less Colorado River water as 2027 cuts loom

GILBERT, AZ — As Gilbert prepares for potentially significant cuts to its Colorado River supply, a longtime farm owner is watching what those changes could eventually mean for his water bill.

Kevin Kerivan, who owns Kerivan Farms with his wife, said the property uses more than 700,000 gallons of water a year to care for horses and maintain its riding operation.

“If we go other than the Colorado River, what are they going to do to boost the rates?” Kerivan said. “So what are they going to do next?”

The town says about 41% of its water portfolio comes from the Colorado River. The town says it anticipates losing approximately 20% of that supply if a Lower Basin proposal is adopted for 2027 and 2028.

That figure is not final. Gilbert says the exact reduction will be known once the federal two-year operating plan is released.

Town officials say the anticipated cuts could create conditions for Gilbert to enter Stage 2 of its water shortage plan. Gilbert has been in Stage 1 since summer 2022.

Under Stage 2, the town would take additional conservation measures and ask residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water waste. If recommended and approved by the Town Council, Stage 2 could take effect as soon as Jan. 1, 2027.

The potential changes come as Gilbert continues investing in projects intended to protect its water supply, including an expansion of the North Water Treatment Plant and eight new wells.

The town told ABC15 those continued investments could require future water rate increases, though no additional increase is planned for the current fiscal year.

For Kerivan, the cost is already significant. He said his water bill totaled nearly $6,000 in 2025.

“My bill in 2025 was 5,956 bucks for the year,” Kerivan said. “So to stomach that for water is, it’s not fun.”

Gilbert officials stress the town is prepared for Colorado River shortages. The town says its conservation programs saved 459 million gallons in 2025 and that its diverse water portfolio and investments are intended to keep water reliably flowing as Colorado River supplies decline.

For more information on the potential cuts, click here.