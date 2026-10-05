One dead after rollover crash along Loop 202 near Cooper Road

GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one person is dead after a rollover crash along Loop 202 in the Gilbert area on Monday morning.

The crash occurred along westbound L-202 Santan near Cooper Road just before 7 a.m.

DPS says a white pickup truck rear-ended an SUV before rear-ending another vehicle and rolling onto its roof.

Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, including one person who did not survive their injuries. The second patient is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DPS says the freeway is expected to remain closed for several hours in the area.