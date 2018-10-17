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The Spot - Arizona 61
Contests
Politics
Leaders rally for election worker safety in Arizona
Elenee Dao
Scottsdale News
Arizona CD1 candidates Jay Feely and Amish Shah clash over data centers
Anne Ryman
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
VOTER GUIDE: What to know about Arizona's 2026 election
Manuelita Beck
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
WATCH: Debate for candidates vying for Arizona's CD-1 seat
abc15.com staff
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
One-on-one with Navajo Nation Vice Presidential Candidate Emily Ellison
Nick Ciletti
Local News
Congressman Andy Biggs, Teri Hourihan spar on debate stage in AZ governor's race
Manuelita Beck
Local News
WATCH: Arizona gubernatorial candidates square off in debate
abc15.com staff
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
ABC15, Arizona 61 general manager explains airing of political ads
Anita Helt
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
One-on-one with Navajo Nation Vice President Candidate Chris Deschene
Nick Ciletti
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
Arizona lieutenant governor debate: Republican, No Labels candidates face off
Manuelita Beck
Local News
WATCH: Arizona Lieutenant Governor candidates debate ahead of general election
Scripps News Group
Local News
WATCH: Arizona Secretary of State candidates debate ahead of general election
Scripps News Group
Scottsdale News
Arizona's 1st Congressional District race is one of most competitive in country
Anne Ryman
Local News
WATCH: Candidates for Arizona Attorney General participate in a debate
Scripps News Group
Local News
WATCH: Candidates for Arizona Treasurer participate in a debate
Scripps News Group
Arizona News
WATCH: Candidates debate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction
Scripps News Group
Politics
Gen Z conservative influencers bring campus debates to Valley colleges
Josh Kristianto
Arizona News
WATCH: Candidates vying for a seat in Arizona's CD-6 take part in a debate
Scripps News Group
Arizona News
WATCH: Candidates for Arizona's Corporation Commission take part in debate
Scripps News Group
Politics
DEA tactic that let fentanyl flood the streets is being investigated
Associated Press
Local News
DACA recipient, Senator weigh in on lawsuit over in-state tuition for Dreamers
Jane Caffrey
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
Gov. Katie Hobbs, Rep. Andy Biggs on border security, fentanyl crisis and Jan. 6
Manuelita Beck
Politics
Arizona AG declines to charge Gov. Katie Hobbs over pay-to-play allegations
Associated Press
Politics
Where John Giles stands on abortion, ESAs, trans athletes
Manuelita Beck
Local News
Katie Hobbs, former Republican John Giles focusing on nonpartisan issues
Manuelita Beck
Arizona News
AZ Gov. Hobbs chooses former Republican Mayor John Giles as her running mate
Associated Press
Politics
What to know about criminal investigation into Gov. Katie Hobbs
Manuelita Beck
Arizona News
REPORT: Hobbs plans to select former Republican John Giles as running mate
Manuelita Beck
America Votes | ABC15 Arizona
Andy Biggs picks running mate in first AZ election with lieutenant governor
Serena O'Sullivan, KTAR News
Politics
Judge tosses Arizona ballot measure that could kill ESA reform efforts
Manuelita Beck
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