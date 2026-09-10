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WATCH: Candidates vying for a seat in Arizona's CD-6 take part in a debate

Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Dem. JoAnna Mendoza are the two candidates participating
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
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Arizona's General Election happens this November! In the lead up to the election, we are giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates who are taking part in a debate.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

In the video player below, watch the full debate starting at 6 p.m. between Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani and Democratic candidate JoAnna Mendoza.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

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