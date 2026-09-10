WATCH: Candidates vying for a seat in Arizona's CD-6 take part in a debate

Arizona's General Election happens this November! In the lead up to the election, we are giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates who are taking part in a debate.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

In the video player below, watch the full debate starting at 6 p.m. between Republican candidate Juan Ciscomani and Democratic candidate JoAnna Mendoza.