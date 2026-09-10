Fired Phoenix officers added to Brady list as officials work to determine how many cases are impacted

PHOENIX — The two Phoenix police officers at the center of an ongoing scandal are now officially on Maricopa County’s “Brady” list, and officials are still working to determine how many past and present cases are impacted.

Antonio Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. are the newest additions to the Brady list, which MCAO officially calls its Rule 15 Disclosure Database.

The two were fired and charged with multiple crimes after conducting an off-the-books stop in which they beat and tasered two people and never reported it.

What is the ‘Brady’ list?

The “Brady” list is a record of law enforcement officials with documented histories of integrity and credibility issues — including lies, crimes, and bias.

Once an officer is added, prosecutors are required to disclose that information to defense attorneys in cases where the officer was involved, which can affect the outcome of both open and closed cases.

How many cases are impacted?

During a press conference on Aug. 27, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her prosecutors were still working to determine how many cases are affected.

ABC15 asked Mitchell directly whether she was concerned about open and closed cases involving the two officers.

"Of course, I'm concerned. Anytime you have credibility issues, I'm going to be concerned about that,” Mitchell said.

She added, “I don't want to give you a number of the cases, or their impact, but we are definitely looking into that.”

In the two weeks since the press conference, ABC15 has reached back out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to see if there’s been any update or if prosecutors had a more exact number.

A spokesperson said their evaluation is still ongoing.

The underlying case

Felix and Vasquez Jr. were fired and arrested after an investigation revealed they conducted what sources describe as a “ghost stop” — an unreported contact with the public that leaves no paper trail.

On August 5th, they were accused of beating and tasering two people during the stop and never reported it.

There also was no body-worn camera activation.

An internal and criminal investigation began after Tempe police received a call about a disabled vehicle left just across the city line.

A Tempe officer spoke with a passenger who had escaped and reported being assaulted during a violent and chaotic traffic stop.

The officer found the account so concerning that he initially believed it had to have been done by criminals posing as police officers and reported it to Phoenix for further investigation.

Both officers worked out of the South Mountain Precinct.

One had been with the Phoenix Police Department for eight years, and the other for nine years.

This digital article was produced with the assistance of AI and converted to this platform based on the broadcast story written and reported by ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing ( Dave@abc15.com ). Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.