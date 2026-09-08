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Phoenix police officers plead not guilty after violent 'off the books' stop

The two officers appeared virtually for their arraignment Tuesday. 
The attorney said the victims are still shaken by what happened and are afraid to leave their homes.
Attorney for victims of violent 'off-the-books' PHX PD stop speaks to ABC15
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PHOENIX — The two police officers fired after what prosecutors call a violent "off-the-books traffic stop" both pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. 

ABC15 broke the story that Antonio Felix and Luis Vasquez Jr. were arrested last month.

They are facing a long list of felony charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. 

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Both Vasquez Jr. and Felix quickly bonded out of jail after their arrest.

ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing was there as Felix was released

The two are now out of custody with electronic monitoring as the case continues to move through the court.

Tuesday, both Felix and Vasquez Jr. appeared virtually for their arraignment along with their attorneys. A not guilty plea was entered on their behalf, and further dates were set in the case. 

ABC15 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office with multiple questions related to this case. 

Just days before the arraignment, our team spoke one-on-one with the victims' attorney David Myers

Our coverage has now spanned close to a month and also includes reporting by our South Phoenix reporter, Lillian Donahue. She has been talking to neighbors and lawmakers, gathering community reaction.

ABC15 will also host a special community town hall, "Trust on the Line," focused on policing, public safety, and community trust in South Phoenix. The event is on September 9, and is free and open to the public.

Watch the ABC15 Investigators in-depth coverage on the case in the video player below.

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