ABC15 Arizona to Host South Phoenix Town Hall on Community Trust and Public Safety

PHOENIX — ABC15 Arizona will host a special community town hall, "Trust on the Line," focused on policing, public safety and community trust in South Phoenix following the recent arrests of two South Mountain Precinct officers.

The event will bring together residents, community leaders, and public safety officials for a candid conversation about accountability, safety and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the community.

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"As Arizona's community station, we believe our role is not only to report the news, but also to create space for meaningful conversations," said Mitch Jacob, News Director at ABC15 Arizona. "This town hall is an opportunity to listen, learn and connect with the South Phoenix community on issues that matter most."

Community members will have the opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and hear directly from local leaders and stakeholders.

Event Details

Day: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: South Mountain Community College - Performing Arts Center

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those unable to attend in person, the town hall will be streamed live on ABC15.com and ABC15 Arizona's social media platforms.