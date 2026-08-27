Peter Cullen, prolific voice actor of Optimus Prime and more beloved characters, has died

NEW YORK — Peter Cullen, the iconic voice actor behind Optimus Prime and Eeyore, has died at 85.

His agent announced Cullen died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home.

Cullen's career spanned decades, starting with “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and including roles in “The Smurfs” and “G.I. Joe.” He became a cultural icon as Optimus Prime in “Transformers,” inspired by his brother, a Vietnam War veteran.

Cullen's voice resonated in numerous films, including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in 2023.

Known for his emotional fan interactions, Cullen is survived by four children. His family encourages honoring his legacy with compassion and integrity.