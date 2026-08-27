Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
32  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Peter Cullen, prolific voice actor of Optimus Prime and more beloved characters, has died

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Obit - Peter Cullen
Posted
and last updated

NEW YORK — Peter Cullen, the iconic voice actor behind Optimus Prime and Eeyore, has died at 85.

His agent announced Cullen died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home.

Cullen's career spanned decades, starting with “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and including roles in “The Smurfs” and “G.I. Joe.” He became a cultural icon as Optimus Prime in “Transformers,” inspired by his brother, a Vietnam War veteran.

Cullen's voice resonated in numerous films, including “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in 2023.

Known for his emotional fan interactions, Cullen is survived by four children. His family encourages honoring his legacy with compassion and integrity.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg