Phoenix among top US cities poised to benefit from trillion-dollar advanced manufacturing wave

Phoenix is among the top U.S. cities best positioned to benefit from a potential $1 trillion wave of investment in advanced manufacturing construction over the next decade, according to a report by Houston-based Hines.

The report found that as manufacturing investment accelerates across the country, the resulting demand for industrial real estate is unlikely to be evenly distributed.

Hines’ report, "Mapping the U.S. Manufacturing Buildout," said capital, tenant demand and rent growth are likely to concentrate in a select group of markets with the manufacturing ecosystems, workforce and infrastructure needed to sustain long-term growth.

In Phoenix, semiconductor investment is creating demand tied to a growing high-tech manufacturing ecosystem, the report noted, putting Phoenix right along with San Jose as a semiconductor hot spot — something also made clear by the recent decision to move the SEMICON West convention and trade show permanently to the Grand Canyon State in 2027. Hines also ranked Arizona No. 12 for advanced manufacturing investment.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.