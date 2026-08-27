Navajo Council Speaker Curley hopes to make history again - this time, as first female Navajo President

PHOENIX — Crystalyne Curley is running to become the first woman ever elected president of the Navajo Nation, bringing what she describes as fresh ideas after already making history as the Nation's first female Council Speaker.

Curley and Justin Jones are the top two vote-getters from last month's primary election, emerging from a crowded field of 16 candidates. Incumbent President Buu Nygren did not receive enough votes to advance to the general election in November.

"I think a lot of the Navajo people resonated with me along with my values," Curley said.

Curley says her work over the past several years helped her connect with voters across the Nation.

"Looking at water rights, doing a lot of this ground effort with our community and building that over the past 3.5 years, and being the first female speaker, working with the Council and addressing a lot of issues back at the home level has resonated with a lot of Navajo people, our elders and children," Curley said.

Curley says it was her 12-year-old daughter who motivated her to enter the race.

"She is my biggest supporter. I could not have this job without her...She said, Mom, we should run for Navajo Nation president."

If elected, Curley would make history as the first woman to serve as Navajo Nation president. She says the milestone is about more than gender.

"I'm doing it together with all the other Navajo Nation women back at home. The Navajo women in our culture, in our tradition, there is the duality — no one gender is superior to the other. It has to work in balance," Curley said. "Many issues we face need a male and female to move forward," Curley said.

Curley says she is also running to elevate issues she believes have gone unaddressed for too long.

"My intention is to fight for our families as women. Too many young girls, young mothers, grandmothers that come up to me, hug me and say thank you. Thank you for doing this for us. You are making us feel special, that we are capable and valuable. And bringing along the issues that have been long ignored — MMIW, mental health, providing safe and wellbeing back in our homes. Talk about obesity, cancer, breast cancer — a lot of these issues have been ignored or have no voice. It's time to bring out those issues, and we have to heal together at the same time. I don't try to put it as a gender issue. It's not. It's about service and leadership and bringing hope for the future," Curley said.

Curley chose veteran, attorney, and former state lawmaker Chris Deschene as her running mate, citing the close working relationship the two have had over the years and Chris' experience bringing communities together. You'll hear more from Deschene in the coming weeks.

To connect with Curley's campaign, click here.

Justin Jones is the other candidate in the race to become Navajo Nation President. You'll see Nick's conversation with him starting at 5 AM on Friday on ABC15 Mornings.

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