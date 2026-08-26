Honoring America's Veterans and Spencer's collecting tattered flags to be retired

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit is giving people a way to properly retire worn, tattered, or damaged American flags.

Honoring America's Veterans, alongside Spencer's TV and Appliance, is collecting flags ready for retirement ahead of an official ceremony on September 11. Residents can drop off flags at any of a dozen Spencer's locations across the Valley.

Retired Navy Rear Admiral Craig Quigley, who lives in Goodyear, said the ceremony carries meaning beyond simply disposing of an old flag.

"It's a lot more than proper disposal of a dirty or torn flag," explains Craig. "That's important that we do it the right way, but what that flag represents is what is really important. And to me, having served so many years in uniform, and representing that flag and what the flag represents, that's what's really important."

Craig served 28 years in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Goodyear with his wife to years ago.

Honoring America's Veterans will honor Craig at their breakfast coming up on 9/11 (Craig was working in the Pentagon during the September 11th Terror Attacks.)

The Tattered Flag Retirement Ceremony is Friday, Sept. 11, at the Scottsdale Field House at Scottsdale Stadium. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program starting at 8 a.m.

To register or learn more, click here: https://honoringamericasveterans.org/tattered-flag

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