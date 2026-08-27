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WATCH: St. Vincent de Paul provides overnight heat relief as extreme temperatures continue

St. Vincent de Paul says nearly 3,500 people have used its overnight shelter since June 2025.
St. Vincent de Paul provides a safe, air-conditioned place for people experiencing homelessness to escape dangerous overnight heat while connecting guests with services and resources.
St. Vincent de Paul provides overnight heat relief as extreme temperatures continue
St. Vincent de Paul provides overnight heat relief as extreme temperatures continue
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PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Extreme heat can remain dangerous even after the sun goes down.

Leaders with St. Vincent de Paul say its overnight shelter gives people experiencing homelessness a safe, air-conditioned place to sleep.

From June 2025 through August 2026, the organization says it provided overnight shelter to nearly 3,500 people.

St. Vincent de Paul says the shelter also connects guests with resources and services aimed at helping them find more stable housing.

Watch the video in the player above to see how the organization is working to help those in need

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