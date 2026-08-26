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WATCH: Gilbert accelerates drinking water well program amid Colorado River uncertainty

Five of eight planned wells have completed construction as Gilbert prepares for potential reductions to its Colorado River supply
Gilbert is investing about $116 million in eight new drinking water wells to strengthen its water supply as the town prepares for anticipated Colorado River reductions beginning in 2027
Gilbert accelerates drinking water well program amid Colorado River uncertainty
Gilbert accelerates drinking water well program amid Colorado River uncertainty
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GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert says it's preparing for less water from the Colorado river.

The town says it anticipates a 20% cut to its Colorado River supply starting in 2027.

The town says Colorado River water currently makes up about 41% of Gilbert's supply.

To build up its backup supply, the town is spending about $116 million on eight new drinking water wells.

Five have completed construction, and all eight are expected to be complete by the middle of next year.

Each well can provide about 2 million gallons of water a day.

Watch the video in the player above for an inside look at how Gilbert is preparing for less water from the Colorado River.

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