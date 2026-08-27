Grand Canyon University to add two new colleges, including law school

PHOENIX — Just months after announcing the expansion of its honors college, Grand Canyon University is once again adding expanded education offerings as the campus continues to balloon in size.

As GCU's projected enrollment reaches an all-time-high of 141,000 this year — including 24,000 on campus — the private, nonprofit Christian university is moving forward with the establishment of a College of Law and a College of Construction and Industrial Technologies.

They will become the 11th and 12th colleges within the university.

The August announcement follows GCU's decision, announced in February, to develop the 51,000-square-foot Sheila and Mike Ingram Honors College in the center of its campus.

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