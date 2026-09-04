‘They are all afraid to leave the house’: Attorney for victims of violent PHX PD stop speaks to ABC15

GUADALUPE, AZ — For weeks the ABC15 Investigators have been breaking stories about the scandal at Phoenix police’s South Mountain Precinct.

Now, the attorney for the victims of a violent “off the books traffic stop” is speaking out for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC15.

Attorney David Myers said his clients, the two people in the car and the owner of the vehicle, are still very concerned about their safety.

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The stop happened Aug. 5 in the area of 19th Avenue and Broadway.

“It was eleven thirty at night in a remote part of Phoenix,” said Myers. “And they were just coming home from a date, from visiting with each other.”

He said his clients do not drink and don’t know what would have prompted officers to pull them over.

“And then pulling out a gun and putting handcuffs on the on the young lady, and throwing her in the back seat, that's not what they've ever seen policemen doing,” said Myers.

In what was described as a split second decision, the man was able to escape in the car. The woman was left on the side of the road in South Phoenix.

Myers said the car overheated and ended up in Tempe near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.

It was Tempe police who responded to a call for a disabled car, and at first believed the victims may have been assaulted by people impersonating police officers.

Ultimately, Phoenix police officers Luis Vasquez Jr. and Antonio Felix were arrested and fired last month. They are now facing a long list of charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and tampering with physical evidence.

ABC15 asked Myers if his clients have any criminal history.

“They're clean as a whistle,” said Myers.

He described them as “good people” that are now left terrified following what happened.

“What we want is the three victims healed,” said Myers. “Where they're not afraid to go out of their house at night, where they can go to work during the day, and feel free to walk to work or walk home.”

He said his clients have been connected with a counselor and not all decisions about next steps have been made.

Myers did say a civil lawsuit is not off the table, and he did not think Phoenix police should be leading this investigation involving two of their own.

He said they would be open to accepting help if they pursue further legal action.

Vasquez Jr. and Felix have both bonded out of custody.

The two now former officers are due back in court next week.

Our team has been providing in-depth coverage on this case, including speaking to city leaders and community members.

ABC15 will be hosting a special community town hall, "Trust on the Line," focused on policing, public safety and community trust in South Phoenix. The event is on Sept. 9, and is free and open to the public.

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