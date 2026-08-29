BREAK DOWN: How ABC15 exposed Phoenix PD’s South Mountain Scandal

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators broke the story about the growing scandal out of Phoenix Police Department's South Mountain Precinct.

Now, our team is going in-depth on the case and discussing the process of uncovering these serious allegations.

Luis Vasquez Jr. and and Antonio Felix are now facing a long list of felony charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence.

OFFICERS CHARGED: The two officers who were arrested and fired last weekend have been officially charged. They were supposed to have a court hearing Friday, but online it says that has been vacated (which happens frequently). As we continue to cover this growing scandal, what are… pic.twitter.com/IovPg1TAX0 — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) August 27, 2026

ABC15 broke the story that the officers were under investigation and then, nearly one week ago, first reported the pair had been arrested.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Our coverage has now spanned multiple weeks and also includes reporting by our South Phoenix report, Lillian Donahue. She has been talking to people living nearby and lawmakers, gathering community reaction.

ABC15 will also host a special community town hall, "Trust on the Line," focused on policing, public safety and community trust in South Phoenix. The event is on Sept. 9, and is free and open to the public.

TIMELINE OF ABC15'S COVERAGE

August 17 - Phoenix police officers under investigation

August 18 - Tempe police report released

August 19 - South Phoenix community responding to criminal investigation involving two officers

August 20 - ABC15 identifies Phoenix officers under criminal investigation in violent traffic stop case

August 20 - Law enforcement expert calls on Phoenix PD to hand off investigation on its own officers

August 21 - Two Phoenix PD cops arrested and fired amid criminal investigation into violent, unreported traffic stop

August 22 - Court records obtain for Phoenix officers arrested and fired amid criminal investigation into violent traffic stop

August 23 - ABC15 goes one-on-one with the PHX Police Chief following the arrest and firing of two officers

August 23 - Both Phoenix officers bond out of jail just days after being arrested

August 24 - South Phoenix leaders want 'shattered confidence' repaired after officer arrests

August 25 - Arrested Phoenix officer being sued over 2023 on-duty crash, both officers now officially charged

August 26 - Maricopa County Attorney’s Office moves forward with charges against former Phoenix police officers

Contact ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com and ABC15 Reporter Ford Hatchett at Ford.Hatchett@ABC15.com.