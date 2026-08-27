Maricopa County Attorney’s Office moves forward with charges against former Phoenix police officers

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office filed direct complaints against two former south Phoenix police officers Tuesday night.

Charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, among others.

While the criminal investigation is ongoing, the Phoenix Police Department is conducting a systemwide audit of policing behaviors.

"There’s always work to be done. We can always do better and, again, that’s just rebuilding trust with the community,” Police Chief Matt Giordano told ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing on Monday.

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District 7 Councilwoman Anna Hernandez said she wants to see a complete culture change across the department.

"I was not surprised. I was not surprised because it is another example of the violent nature and encounters that our community members have with our department,” Hernandez said. "I want a full investigation into that precinct. I want full culture reform. But that cannot happen if we, as elected leaders and chief of police and our city manager, are not willing to have the honest conversations about what needs to happen.”

Lifetime south Phoenix resident and First New Life Church Pastor Aubrey Barnwell said he is glad to see charges in the case move forward, outlining his hope for trust to be rebuilt between police and the community.

"From a system perspective, what is being done?” Barnwell said. "This one came about because the individuals went to an outside agency, and the outside agency reported it, and so it got the visibility. However, what happens to those that are not visible?”

ABC15 will hold a community "Let’s Talk: Trust on the Line" town hall event on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at South Mountain Community College’s Performing Arts Center.

The goal is to bring community members, local and state leaders and police together to foster a discussion surrounding the repair of trust in public safety in south Phoenix.