Nearly 20 years, no answers in south Phoenix homicide case

PHOENIX — After almost two decades without justice in the killing of a south Phoenix teen, family and Silent Witness are asking for the public’s help in reviving the case.

According to the Silent Witness poster, 18-year-old Andrew Rodriguez was found shot near the road on Nov. 7, 2007 near 1900 South 25th Avenue. His 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe was found burned near 1800 West Sherman Street.

Since then, Rodriguez’s family said they haven’t heard anything about the case.

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"We heard from detectives for approximately 48 hours, and we have not heard anything for the last 19 years,” his sister-in-law said.

Rodriguez’s mother said he was the baby of the family, but the biggest in stature, heart and care for those he loved.

"Andrew was our everything. He was everything to us,” she said. "He was the biggest heart.”

Silent Witness is a third-party organization that allows anyone to send in anonymous tips via phone, app and online. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out.