Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free law clinic serving south Phoenix Saturday

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

PHOENIX — People can receive a free 30-minute consultation with attorneys and legal professionals on estate planning, employment, immigration, housing and family issues during a free law clinic in south Phoenix Saturday.

The clinic will take place at South Mountain Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a partnership between A Permanent Voice, the Judicial Branch of Arizona and the State Bar.

While pre-registration has passed, walk-ins are welcome.

People can also get help with court paperwork, procedures, a living will and power of attorney.

Free south phoenix law clinic
People can receive a free 30-minute consultation with attorneys and legal professionals on estate planning, employment, immigration, housing and family issues during a free law clinic in south Phoenix Saturday.
Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo