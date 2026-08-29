Free law clinic serving south Phoenix Saturday

PHOENIX — People can receive a free 30-minute consultation with attorneys and legal professionals on estate planning, employment, immigration, housing and family issues during a free law clinic in south Phoenix Saturday.
The clinic will take place at South Mountain Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a partnership between A Permanent Voice, the Judicial Branch of Arizona and the State Bar.
While pre-registration has passed, walk-ins are welcome.
People can also get help with court paperwork, procedures, a living will and power of attorney.
Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!
Connect with us: share@abc15.com
Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below: