Free law clinic serving south Phoenix Saturday

PHOENIX — People can receive a free 30-minute consultation with attorneys and legal professionals on estate planning, employment, immigration, housing and family issues during a free law clinic in south Phoenix Saturday.

The clinic will take place at South Mountain Community Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a partnership between A Permanent Voice, the Judicial Branch of Arizona and the State Bar.

While pre-registration has passed, walk-ins are welcome.

People can also get help with court paperwork, procedures, a living will and power of attorney.

A Permanent Voice People can receive a free 30-minute consultation with attorneys and legal professionals on estate planning, employment, immigration, housing and family issues during a free law clinic in south Phoenix Saturday.