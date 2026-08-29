Chandler, Basha football to open season on ESPN

CHANDLER — Two of Arizona’s top high school football programs will begin their seasons Saturday night on a national stage.

The Chandler Wolves will take on the defending state champion Basha Bears at Jim Wall Stadium in a highly anticipated match-up airing nationally on ESPN.

“The state of Arizona has some really good high school football,” Basha head coach Chris McDonald said. “I think that’s what’s allowed ESPN to say, ‘We want to come in and hone in on these two teams.’”

Chandler enters the season led by senior quarterback Will Mencl, an Oregon commit expected to power the Wolves’ big-play offense.

Adam Klepp Will Mencl, Chandler Quarterback

“High tempo is our biggest thing, open up the playbook when we have a big opponent like this,” Mencl said. “Go through the air, use my legs and lean on our run game a lot. Just ready to go out there and play.”

On defense, Chandler will look to linebacker Iona Kupu to set the tone. Kupu said the national spotlight is not making the Wolves nervous, it is giving them another reason to raise their intensity.

“We’re just a nasty defense,” Kupu said. “Get it done, geting to the ball, playing on live television just gives us an excuse to go even harder.”

Adam Klepp Iona Kupu, Chandler Linebacker

Chandler head coach Ty Wisdom said the energy surrounding the program has been building throughout the off-season.

“Kids that love football, great energy, fun to be around,” Wisdom said. “Very excited for the season.”

The game is a rematch of the final game of the 2025 season, when Basha defeated Chandler 34-7 to claim the state championship.

McDonald expects the Wolves to arrive with that loss still fresh in their minds.

"They've probably had some extra gas all off-season and have this game circled," McDonald said.

Basha enters the new season as Arizona’s top-ranked team. Its offense is expected to run through Noah Roberts, a running back committed to Texas.

Adam Klepp Noah Roberts, Basha Running Back

Roberts said the ESPN stage gives players on both teams an opportunity to introduce themselves to football fans and college recruiters across the country.

“It’s a good opportunity to get some of our names out there so people across the nation can see us,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be electric, loud, hyped up, rowdy, We’re ready to play.”

The game kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Jim Wall Stadium on the Basha High School campus.

