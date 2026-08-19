Two PHX officers under criminal investigation after victims describe violent traffic stop that wasn’t reported

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers are under criminal investigation after two people reported being beaten, tased, and held at gunpoint during a traffic stop that victims say was never documented — and that police records show no agency reported conducting.

Phoenix’s criminal investigation was sparked after Tempe Police received a call about a disabled vehicle.

According to a police report released by Tempe police, that city’s officers spoke to the car’s passengers, a man and woman, who reported being assaulted during a violent and chaotic traffic stop in south Phoenix, near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

A Tempe cop suspected that the pair was the victim of people posing as police officers after confirming with dispatch twice that no law enforcement agency reported conducting a traffic stop of the victims' car that night, which was found with a window ripped out and overheating.

The Tempe Police report states the victims reported the following:



They were pulled over by a white SUV displaying red and blue lights near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

Two men exited the vehicle and, without identifying themselves, began a prolonged assault — punching, tasing, and restraining them.

One suspect drew a handgun and counted down from three, threatening to shoot the man if he did not exit the vehicle.

The woman was handcuffed, pushed face-down to the ground, and placed in the rear of the vehicle.

The man somehow escaped by getting back into the vehicle and speeding away, eventually driving until his car overheated and became disabled near Baseline Road and Priest Drive in Tempe.

After the man drove away, the suspects released the woman and told her, "We know where you live now."

ABC15 is not naming the man and woman in Tempe’s report because they are considered victims of a crime and could not be immediately reached for comment.

Phoenix police confirmed the criminal investigation after questions from ABC15, saying the officers failed to report use of force and did not activate their body-worn cameras.

Both officers, who have not been identified by the city, have also been placed on administrative leave.

Multiple sources told ABC15 the officers work in the South Mountain Precinct.

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Multiple sources also tell ABC15 Phoenix police requested Tempe not release their report until Phoenix’s investigation was complete. Those sources told ABC15 that the officers under investigation have still not been interviewed as part of this criminal investigation.

So far, Phoenix Police have only released the following statement:

"Last week the Phoenix Police Department was made aware of accusations made by community members alleging criminal conduct by two officers. Preliminary information indicates the officers conducted a traffic stop during which force was used and not reported as required by policy, including the failure to activate their body-worn cameras. Although details remain limited at this early stage, we recognize the seriousness of any allegation involving potential criminal behavior by our personnel. Both officers were immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Our Special Investigations Detail is conducting a criminal investigation into these allegations. In accordance with protocol, once the criminal investigation is completed, the Professional Standards Bureau will initiate an administrative investigation. These processes are intended to ensure a thorough, impartial, and comprehensive review of the incident. Our commitment to transparency and accountability remains central to this process. Additional information will be shared as the investigation progresses."

This story was reported on-air by ABC15’s Dave Biscobing and Ford Hatchett and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.