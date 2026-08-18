'Informal' plea offer proposed, new trial dates set in Rebekah Baptiste murder case

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — New 2027 trial dates have been set in the Rebekah Baptiste murder case, months after the previous trial dates were vacated.

Rebekah, 10, was found severely injured in July 2025 in Holbrook, Arizona.

She was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died days later.

Video in the player above contains prior coverage of the Rebekah Baptiste case.

The Baptiste family, including Rebekah and her two siblings, had only recently moved to rural Apache County from Phoenix.

Rebekah's dad, Richard Baptiste, and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, were both quickly arrested. The pair are both facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and child abuse.

ABC15 learned the Baptiste family had a long history with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

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One year after the young girl's death, ABC15 spoke with Rebekah's former teachers. Empower College Prep, where all three Baptiste children attended, was pushing for continued change at the state level.

Back in May, the trial was pushed back as the parties waited for the autopsy to be completed.

In court Monday, prosecutor Lacee Collins said the medical examiner's report had been disclosed "a few months ago".

"There was an informal plea offer made to Mr. Baptiste," said Collins.

The terms of that potential offer were not discussed in court.

Collins also said they would not be extending a plea agreement to Woods but did not say why.

All the parties agreed to set aside six weeks for trial starting April 20, 2027.

The court took into account Collins' already busy trial schedule and the need for the defense teams to find experts.

Woods' attorney said witness interviews were also moving forward.

The pair will have court dates in February 2027 in preparation for the trial.