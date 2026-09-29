Former Glendale police commander plans to self-surrender in North Carolina

PHOENIX — Former Glendale Police Commander Jay O’Neill plans to self-surrender to face sexual exploitation charges in North Carolina, according to his attorney.



O'Neill, 54, was arrested in Glendale on Sept. 17 on an out-of-state warrant, and he bonded out of jail the next day.



According to two indictments out of Jackson County, North Carolina, O'Neill faces six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Court records accuse O'Neill of receiving digital images and at least one video of a 15-year-old girl engaged in sexual activity. The dates of the alleged crimes are December 9-10, 2025.



On Monday, O'Neill appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court as part of the extradition process. At that time, O’Neill’s attorney said her client had airline tickets to fly to North Carolina this week to address the charges in person.



ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

“They do have a court date secured for as early as the 30th, said attorney Melanie Laboy. “He can surrender himself in that jurisdiction, so we'd be asking permission to have him travel to North Carolina.”



The judge granted O’Neil permission to travel, but she said the extradition process will continue in Arizona until North Carolina authorities confirm the matter is resolved.

After the hearing, ABC15 approached O’Neill outside the courthouse to seek comment on the charges. A man, who was accompanying O'Neill, used an umbrella to block our cameras, and O’Neill did not respond to our questions.

According to a Glendale city spokesperson, O'Neill submitted his retirement notice on Sept. 17, the day of his arrest.