What does the Court have to say about Maricopa County Attorney's Office secret juror investigations?

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Superior Court officials acknowledged that ABC15's reporting on the secret investigation of jurors raises important issues and confirmed that its Jury Advisory Committee is now evaluating whether new procedures are needed. The court also confirmed that ABC15's reporting is formally part of that evaluation.

But the court has set no deadline for the review and made no commitment to what changes if any would result.

While the court confirmed that it has contacted Maricopa County Attorney's Office leadership about the issue, officials said they have not issued any directives, guidance, or requests that prosecutors stop using the confidential FBI database to investigate jurors. Instead, the court’s outreach to MCAO focused on prosecutors’ tone in response to questions from a judge about whether the practice was legal and not about the jurors who were investigated without their knowledge.

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The court confirmed that verifying juror qualifications is its responsibility, and not MCAO’s. Court officials said they have never asked law enforcement for assistance.

FULL INVESTIGATION: Jurors/Investigated

ABC15 requested interviews with the Presiding Judge Pamela Gates, Criminal Presiding Judge Jennifer Green, and Judge Monica Edelstein (the judge who presided over a case where she raised concerns), but all declined.

The court's full written responses to ABC15's questions are below.

THE COURT'S INITIAL RESPONSE

After ABC15 submitted questions and a formal interview request, the court provided a written statement on August 12, 2026.

ABC15'S FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS AND THE COURT'S RESPONSES

After reviewing the court's initial statement, ABC15 submitted follow-up questions for The court's follow-up responses are below.