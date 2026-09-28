Full MCAO Response: County Attorney defends secretly investigating jurors using confidential FBI database

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell and her office defended the decision to use detectives and a confidential FBI database to secretly investigate jurors in a death penalty case .

In written statements to ABC15 and court filings, the office maintained that nothing improper occurred, and that prosecutors “obviously” had every right to do it. Mitchell declined ABC15's request for a former on-camera interview. But she answered ABC15’s questions at a recent press conference (full exchange below).

MCAO claims it doesn't know how often it has used the FBI’s NCIC database to investigate jurors. But a spokesperson said in an email, “We keep no such tracking but are confident that this kind of review of jurors is rare and is done only with good cause appearing.” MCAO does not appear to have clear policies governing the investigation of jurors. But the office said a policy is now under consideration.

FULL INVESTIGATION: Jurors/Investigated

MARICOPA COUNTY ATTORNEY PRESS CONFERENCE

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell declined ABC15's request for an on-camera interview. She answered ABC15’s questions at a press briefing on August 27, 2026.

Watch the full unedited exchange in the video player below.

MCAO defends secretly investigating jurors using confidential FBI database

MCAO'S WRITTEN RESPONSES TO ABC15

ABC15 submitted detailed written questions to MCAO over the course of the station’s reporting. The full email chain is below.

MCAO'S COURT FILINGS

When Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Monica Edelstein ordered MCAO to explain whether its use of the NCIC database to investigate jurors was legal, the office filed a memo and reply in response. The two documents are embedded below.

Filing dated November 18, 2025

Filing dated December 1, 2025