Watch ‘Jurors / Investigated’: Follow our 10-day series

For 10 days, ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing is going to Maricopa County Superior Court to let jurors know something prosecutors and judges will not tell them.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office secretly investigated jurors in a death penalty case with detectives and the National Crime Information Center, a confidential FBI database described as one of the most powerful tools in law enforcement.

Prosecutors ran the jurors through the database after a judge refused to remove them, records show. The court, the defense, and the jurors themselves were never told.

On each day of the series, Biscobing will reveal details in a new video.

Below, you will find the latest updates with a new video from each day of the series. Check back, as ABC15 will update this page throughout the investigation.

DAY ONE: What we’re doing, and why

JURORS / INVESTIGATED: MCAO secretly probed jurors with FBI database