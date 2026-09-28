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Watch ‘Jurors / Investigated’: Follow our 10-day series

Watch the latest updates with a new video from each day of the series. ABC15 will update this page throughout the investigation
For 10 days, ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing is going to do what the court and prosecutors will not. He's going outside court to tell jurors that the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office secretly investigated a pair of them in a death penalty case using detectives and a confidential FBI database after a judge refused to remove the jurors because prosecutors did not like them. This is video shows Day One. Full coverage: ABC15.com/jury
JURORS / INVESTIGATED: MCAO secretly probed jurors with FBI database
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For 10 days, ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing is going to Maricopa County Superior Court to let jurors know something prosecutors and judges will not tell them.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office secretly investigated jurors in a death penalty case with detectives and the National Crime Information Center, a confidential FBI database described as one of the most powerful tools in law enforcement.

Prosecutors ran the jurors through the database after a judge refused to remove them, records show. The court, the defense, and the jurors themselves were never told.

On each day of the series, Biscobing will reveal details in a new video.

Below, you will find the latest updates with a new video from each day of the series. Check back, as ABC15 will update this page throughout the investigation.

DAY ONE: What we’re doing, and why

JURORS / INVESTIGATED: MCAO secretly probed jurors with FBI database
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