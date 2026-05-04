Trial dates in Rebekah Baptiste case vacated, parties wait for autopsy

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — The trial dates in the Rebekah Baptiste murder case have been vacated and will be rescheduled at a later date.

This decision was made in court on May 4, as everyone waits for the autopsy to be completed.

Rebekah was found severely injured at the end of July in Holbrook, Arizona.

She was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died days later.

RELATED: Murdered 10-year-old endured horrendous conditions

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The 10-year-old's family had only recently moved to rural Apache County from Phoenix.

ABC15 learned that the Baptiste family had a long history with the Arizona Department of Child Safety

Rebekah's dad Richard Baptiste and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, were quickly arrested and charged with her murder.

The couple is also facing multiple other allegations, including child abuse.

ABC15 first reported the parties had still not received the autopsy from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office back in March.

"The severity and variety of injuries that R.B. suffered made this autopsy examination exceptionally time consuming," said prosecutor Brad Roach later in a court filing. "In addition to the typical medical records review for any autopsy the MCME decided it needed to review the Department of Child Services records for R.B. pre-dating her death. These documents were approximately 8,000 pages long."

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office also filed a response on behalf of the MCME, saying there may be lab and other test results, expert reports, or statements that need to be reviewed.

The filing also said the autopsy was estimated to be finished around mid-May, and there is no statutory deadline.

The judge decided Monday that the parties would meet again toward the end of June. The hope is that the autopsy will be finished, and trial dates can be set at the next hearing.