Unlicensed cosmetic injector arrested after undercover operation in Phoenix, records show

PHOENIX — A Glendale woman has been arrested after allegedly performing unlicensed injections on clients in the Phoenix area despite advertising herself online as being certified, according to court records.

Court records show Sayde Holladay was arrested last week at a Phoenix office near the former Metrocenter Mall during an undercover operation.

Holladay, who goes by "SlimSlays_LLC" was arrested on multiple felonies, including operating without a license and fraudulent schemes.

Records show Holladay was arrested last Tuesday amid an operation where an undercover officers paid for 50 ML of botox and watched as she prepared the need for injection.

Maricopa County Courts

Later, a search warrant was executed at her place of work after the undercover officer paid an initial deposit for the visit.

The arrest report details how Holladay has an active presence on social media, advertising services since 2024. Those posts include videos of herself injecting clients with Botox and other fillers.

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The ABC15 Investigators reviewed the services Holladay offers online, which includes fillers, "fat dissolve" of the stomach, chin, arms and thighs, as well as liquid rhinoplasty and others.

Her website also shows a "portfolio" of photos of the alleged injections.

However, her social media sites have been taken down.

The ABC15 Investigators have also learned that the undercover operation was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

A spokesperson for the state agency could not comment on how many victims there may be, or provide more details about the arrest or operation.

Have a tip? Email ABC15 Investigator Nicole Grigg at nicole.grigg@abc15.com.