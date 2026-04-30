Family plans to sue Phoenix school after alleged sexual attack on 10-year-old girl

PHOENIX — A newly filed 13-page notice of claim reveals how a registered sex offender allegedly bypassed security protocols at a Phoenix elementary school and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

The attorney for the family sent a notice of claim to Orangewood Elementary School and the Washington Elementary School District earlier this month.

The attack happened in November 2025, when a convicted sex offender made his way onto the school campus during school hours and sexually assaulted the child.

Abel Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.

The legal notice stated that Gblah entered the school from the front office, but how he got past staff is unclear.

“The exact time of entry is unknown at this time pending disclosure from Orangewood, but Mr. Gblah is seen in the hallway as early as 11:40 a.m.,” the victim’s attorney wrote.

After entering the hallway, a staff member encountered Gblah, and questioned if he was a “new employee.”

Gblah allegedly indicated he was part of the janitorial or maintenance staff.

The 10-year-old victim was headed to the nurse's office when Gblah redirected her at 11:46 a.m. to an unlocked music room.

At 11:50 a.m., the student was able to fight off Gblah and escape the classroom.

Between 11:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., Gblah allegedly leaves the classroom and the school on foot.

The notice of claim states that Orangewood was not placed on lockdown until at least 25 minutes after Gblah was off campus.

A Phoenix police press release indicates that officers were not called to the school until 12:20 p.m. — about half an hour after being seen in the hallway.

“There was an active delay in contacting law enforcement by Orangewood staff,” the claim states. “A delay in contacting law enforcement or medical attention for [victim] is a huge concern.”

Along with the delay, the notice of claim alleges multiple employees violated policies and procedures in numerous ways, including how the classroom was unlocked.

Stanley Kephart, a school and security expert, called the incident preventable.

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"He's a registered sex offender. He can't come on the campus. He can't come near it. But he did," Kephart said.

Orangewood Elementary School does not have a school resource officer on campus.

Kephart said a school resource officer and technology could have prevented this. “Had there been a school resource officer in and around the school, uh, that person could have challenged the presence of the criminal,” Kephart stated.

The notice of claim also names school staff, Maricopa County, and probation officers as parties.

The ABC15 Investigators previously reported on Gblah’s probation violations that initiated a thorough review,

Gblah's court records state he is legally residing in the United States as a permanent resident. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told ABC15 that he is a "native and citizen of Liberia."

Gblah was first sentenced to probation in a federal case, in which he was accused of being involved in the transport of individuals who had illegally entered the country.

As part of a plea agreement, Gblah received a lesser charge, but was still on probation in 2021 when he was arrested in Maricopa County.

In the county case, he was accused of raping a 16-year-old with autism and cerebral palsy. Gblah, again, accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to lifetime probation.

The victim’s attorney stated in the legal notice that the probation department was monitoring compliance and failed to act, writing, “Probation knew Mr. Gblah to be dangerous, especially to children.”

ABC15 reached out to the Washington Elementary School District to see if any staff were disciplined and if any changes were made to security protocols. A spokesperson said they can not comment because this is under litigation.

The victim’s attorney also declined to comment.