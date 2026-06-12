WATCH: Avondale police report details interview with pregnant teen later shot and killed

AVONDALE, AZ — A new police report details an investigation into the man later accused of a deadly shooting in Buckeye, which killed three, including a pregnant teen.

The family of Rylee Montgomery said they had reported the alleged shooter to police in the weeks prior. Now, this new report details what the 16-year-old said during a forensic interview.

The report said that Montgomery accused Sanchez of choking her during a fight and pulling a gun on her. She said these were separate incidents, one in Buckeye and another in Avondale.

Police say Sanchez was the baby's father and denied the allegations in his own interview.

Avondale and Buckeye police both told ABC15 there wasn't enough evidence to pursue charges in either case.

This newly released Avondale police report said that on May 20, additional charges related to the prior incidents had been submitted to MCAO.

ABC15 reached out to Avondale Police, who sent us the following statement:

"There is no new evidence, and our assessment remains that there is no probable cause for charges in our case. The submittal was sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) for informational purposes only, providing a holistic and historical perspective in relation to the active homicide investigation. MCAO's system requires a recommended charge to be selected to process and route the submittal; however, this case would not have been filed without the underlying homicide case."

Sanchez is due back in court in July.