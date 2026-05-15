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At least one person hurt after shooting at Buckeye home

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Buckeye Elwood St GSW 5-14-26
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BUCKEYE, AZ — At least one person is hurt after a shooting in Buckeye on Thursday night.

Buckeye police have confirmed they are working a shooting scene at a home near Rooks and Broadway roads.

It's not clear how many people are hurt, and how severe the injuries are.

No information has been released about any arrests connected to the shooting.

An ABC15 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

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