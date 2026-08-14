Amid increased storm activity, here's what you should know about Valley fever in pets

PHOENIX — Each monsoon season, we talk about concerns over Valley fever - but it's not just humans who can be impacted.

Valley fever is a fungal infection, and you can get it by breathing in spores, with some people reporting Valley fever infections after monsoon events like dust storms.

Each year, thousands of pets (dogs and cats) become infected with Valley fever around the Southwest, including in Arizona. According to the University of Arizona's Valley Fever Center for Excellence, the infection costs Arizona dog owners $60 million a year in veterinarian and treatment costs.

The center also says 6-10% of dogs living in Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima counties can get sick with Valley fever each year.

Symptoms can include coughing, fever, weight loss, and lack of appetite. Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti spoke to Dr. Jane Mohr from Vistancia Animal Hospital in Peoria about what pet owners need to watch out for.

"It's in the soil here in the Valley, "Dr. Mohr explains. "So there's really no prevention." But Dr. Mohr adds most dogs with mild symptoms can recover really well with anti-fungal medications being given.

In more severe cases, some animals could experience permanent damage to their lungs, bones, or brains. However, in some cases, the infection can even be deadly.

To learn more from the U of A's Valley Fever Center for Excellence, click here.