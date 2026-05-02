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Highway 85 closed in Buckeye as crews battle large brush fire in West Valley

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Buckeye brush fire
Large brush fire in Buckeye
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BUCKEYE, AZ — Fire crews are battling a large brush fire in the West Valley.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to Buckeye, near Hazen Road and Rooks roads, for a six-acre fire.

Officials say the fire is burning in the river bottom and is difficult to access. Due to positioning, firefighters are allowing the fire to burn through "available fuels in a controlled manner while maintaining containment lines."

As a precaution, the Bucekeye Police Department has shut down Highway 85 due to the fire's movement westward and potential impacts of visilibility and roadway safety.

Arizona Public Service (APS) has de-energized power lines in the area as a safety measure. Some damage to electrical infrastructure has been sustained; however, the extent of outages is currently unknown.

No evacuations have been ordered; however, nearby residents are advised to shelter in place.

No other details have been provided at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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