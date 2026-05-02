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Rollover in Peoria leaves one dead, driver hospitalized

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Peoria police
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PEORIA, AZ — A woman was killed and a man was seriously hurt in a rollover Friday night in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department is investigating a deadly rollover that happened late Friday evening, May 1, near 85th Avenue and Peoria Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle involved in a rollover with two occupants. Both people were ejected during the crash.

The passenger, 42-year-old Caitlin Caldwell Lowrey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and rolled.

Traffic services detectives are investigating whether impairment and speed were factors.

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