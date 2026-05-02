Phoenix duplex fire displaces 6 residents Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning near 24th Street and Van Buren, displacing six residents.

Crews were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. to the area of 24th Street and Van Buren after reports of a fire.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-story duplex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it mainly to the exterior of the buildings.

All six displaced residents were able to safely exit before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.