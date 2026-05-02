Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

Phoenix duplex fire displaces 6 residents Saturday morning

No injuries were reported
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Filmore fire
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning near 24th Street and Van Buren, displacing six residents.

Crews were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. to the area of 24th Street and Van Buren after reports of a fire.

On arrival, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back of a single-story duplex.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and contained it mainly to the exterior of the buildings.

All six displaced residents were able to safely exit before the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen